Clarence Hebert Jr.

November 19, 1936 – July 21, 2021

Clarence A. Hebert Jr., age 84, a native of Houma, died peacefully Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 5:45 am

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Hebert of 62 years; 3 sons, Kent J. Hebert, Kyle J. Hebert and wife Amy, and Korey J. Hebert; 1 daughter, Kristi J. Cagle; 6 grandchildren, Brennan Hebert, Cody Cagle, Cale Hebert, Kason Hebert, Noah Hebert, and Bailey Hebert; 3 great-grandchildren, Brayli, Everley, and Averi; 1 sister, Barbara Messina; 2 brothers, Stephen Hebert and David Hebert and wife Sandy; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence A. Hebert Sr. and Lee Ida Robichaux Hebert.

Clarence was a United States veteran in the Air Force. He was a hairstylist for 58 years and also enjoyed cooking and working in his yard.

A special thanks to Dr. Richard Abben and Dr. Adam Arceneaux and Notre Dame Hospice.

Service is pending.

Samart Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.