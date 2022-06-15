April 1, 1931 – June 5, 2022

Clarence “Honey/Mamou” Landreneau, 91, born and raised in Mamou, Louisiana and planted his roots in Houma, Louisiana passed away on June 5, 2022.

He served his country in the Army and fought in the Korean War. He worked in the oilfield in Buras, where he met the love of his life, Lois Gaubert. They married and came to live in Houma, LA, where they raised their 3 daughters. He joined the carpenters union and was hired to build the Mall extension, where he worked the rest of his career at D. H. Holmes, now Dillards.

He loved dancing, camping, traveling, playing cards and he loved bowling. He was a really good bowler and traveled to many places to compete in tournaments along with his wife. He was a great joke teller and could go on for hours. His wife called him “Honey.” His oilfield friends called him “Mamou.” He was a dedicated, loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Lois Gaubert Landreneau; three daughters, Theresa (Fabain) Dion, Laurie (Jerry “J.D.”) Dupre Jr., Cherie (Ralph) LeBlanc; sister, Ethel Landreneau Fontenot; 9 grandchildren, Brandon, Lacey, Josiah, Chloe (Blake), Jodie, Madison (Charlie), Macy, Mia, Morgan, Brennan (Azara) and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Landreneau; mother, Marie Guillory Landreneau; brothers, Chester, Lester, Howard, and Lionel “Slim” Landreneau; sisters, Eve Martel, Mary Lou Corken, Pricella Menier, and Mary Rettberg; and one great-grandchild, Ian Dufrene.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 2:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 5:00 pm.