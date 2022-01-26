January 21, 1960 ~ January 22, 2022

Clarence “Plook” Scott, Jr., 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Howard 3rd Zion Travelers Baptist Church, 363 Bayou Dularge Road, Houma, LA, 70360. Face masks must be worn in building at all times. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Wilkerson Scott; sons, Clarence, III. and Cody Scott; daughters, Ashunta Singleton, Brittney Davis (Willliams) and Kimberly Scott; nine grandchildren; father, Clarence Scott, Sr. (Paulette); brothers, Randolph, Melvin, and Travelle Scott, Corey Williams (Erin) and Keon Jackson; sisters, Patricia Harding (Bruce) and Carolyn S. Henry; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Woods Ross; brother, Ronald Scott; sister, Geraldine Scott; paternal grandparents, Aurestile, Sr. and Pinkie Atkins Scott; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Lillie Calloway Woods.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.