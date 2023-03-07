Claude Joseph Lirette passed away at 11:00pm on Friday, March 3, 2023. He joined this world August 8, 1926 and lived a long, full life leaving us to enter his heavenly home at the age of 96. Claude was a native and lifelong resident of Chauvin, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 9:30am until 12:00pm. Military Honors will be held for Claude by the United Veterans’ League at 10:00am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00pm. Burial will take place following services in the church cemetery.

Claude is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 76 years, Merle Lapeyrouse; three daughters, Shelia Pitre (Cyrus), Agatha Dupre, Laurie Robichaux (William); grandchildren, Sandi Neil, Cyrus “Bubba” and John Pitre, Andrea Dupre, Alicia Luke, William “Willie” Jr., Henry and Paul Robichaux; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Landon and Ian Neil, Maci Lapeyrouse, Sarah and Rylee Pitre, Blair Luke, Timmy Picou, Isabelle and Grayson Marcel, Malia, Josie, Stanley, Shaylee, Evan and Adaline Robichaux, Cullen, Carlie and Cambry Chauvin, two great-great grandchildren, Easton Brandon and Emmi Lapeyrouse; brother, Anthony “Jr.” Lirette and sister, Fasie Dupre.

Claude is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Pearly Babin Lirette; brothers, Paul “Clyde” Lirette and Linwood “Nacky” Lirette Sr.; son-in-law, Timothy J. Dupre, and grandson, Timothy “Timmy” Dupre Jr.

Claude was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He retired from 2R Drilling many years ago. Over his lifetime he trawled, cooked, fished, and spent lots of time at the camps with his family from Cocodrie to Grand Isle. Claude was a gifted carver, painter and woodworker making beautiful ducks and birds, cajun cabins and many wooden toys for his grandchildren and great grandchildren, He holds several awards for his carvings, was featured in local magazines, and his French speaking voice could be heard in the 1980’s when Audubon Zoo opened it’s Cajun exhibit section. Claude and his wife Merle spent many years sharing and selling their crafts at Lagniappe on the Bayou, Jazz Fest, Southdown, and many festivals around the state including the World’s Fair in New Orleans in 1984. Claude was a member of the Louisiana Wildfowl Carving Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, St. Joseph Knights of Columbus 5013, and the Council on Aging. On Veteran’s Day, you could always find him at one or more of his grandchildren’s schools participating in those events. Sundays were always the favorite for visiting and ice cream parties.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Claude Joseph Lirette.