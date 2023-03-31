Claudel Hanzy, 67, a native of Gibson, LA and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma, LA.

Funeral services will be observed on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 11:30AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Hanzy and stepchildren, Pastor Stephen Mosely (Tyra); Joshua Mosely, Deannea Davis (Alfred) and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Stephanie Mosely.