Clayton Joseph Voisin Sr., age 76, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 14, 2022. He was a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, January 20, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Hilary Catholic Church Cemetery in Raceland.

Clayton is survived by his wife of 29 years, Veronica LeBoeuf Voisin; sons, Clayton J. Voisin, Jr. and wife, Mona, and Thomas L. Voisin; stepsons, Brent G. Ponson and wife, Donna, and Robby L. Ponson and wife, Ellen; stepdaughter, Cherie P. Bergeron and companion, Zachary Martin; brother, Edgar J. Voisin and wife, Jennifer; uncle, Emile Fanguy; brother-in-law, Edward Davaine; sisters-in-law, Florence Matherne, Mary Ann LeBoeuf, and Karen LeBoeuf; grandchildren, Logan, Victoria, Brianna, Harlee, Kristen, Dustin, Ali, Megan, Morgan, Kaylee, Kennedi, Chloe, and Kyndal; 10 great-grandchildren; godchildren, Dale Bergeron and Kacy Rhodes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Peter Sr. and Annie Fanguy Voisin; granddaughters, Mandy Witko and Gracelyn Voisin; brothers, Arthur P. Voisin Jr., and Joyle P. Voisin; sister, Joyce V. Bergeron and husband, Eanest “EJ”; in-laws, Whitney and Thelma Davis LeBoeuf; brothers-in-law, Weldon, Evans, and Floyd LeBoeuf, and Roland Matherne; sisters-in-law, Beverly LeBoeuf, Barbara Davaine, and JoAnn LeBoeuf.

Clayton was a loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather. He was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus and past faithful navigator, past administrator for fire district 4-A, served 12 years on the Terrebonne Parish Council representing District 7. He worked many years in the oilfield, seafood, finance, and entertainment industry (owner of the Country Club). He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going on cruises, and going to the casino. He was an avid Saints and LSU fan. His passion for his community showed in his lifelong efforts and accomplishments to make Terrebonne Parish a better place.

Special thanks to Dr. Dickie Haydel, Dr. Russell Henry, Dr. Andrea Lorio, and Dr. Richard Abben, TGMC CCU and AMG Specialty Hospital and staff for the love and compassion they showed to Clayton and his family.

