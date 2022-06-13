November 22, 2020 – June 10, 2022

Cleo Ann Littlefield, age 1, grew her angel wings on Friday, June 10, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. She was a native and resident of Theriot, LA. But Jesus called the children to him and said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” Luke 18:16

Cleo is survived by her parents, Cecil Jr. and Tabitha Littlefield; paternal grandparents, Cecil Sr. and Sandra Littlefield; maternal grandparents, Ernie and Julie Gaudet; great grandparents, Janet Neidig, Audrey Foret, and Russell Dupuy; aunts, Jennifer Romero, Sabrina Drash, Elena Acosta, Christin Littlefield, and Brooke Looney; uncle, Michael Catherman; cousins, Cadence Townsend, Bailey Looney, Bryley Looney, and Quinn Romero.

Cleo was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Russell and Joann Littlefield, Ronald and Shelela Boudoin, and Raymond Neidig; aunts, Danielle Dupre and Angela Steinman; uncle, Alex Otto; cousins, Joseph Girouard and Zachary Littlefield.

Cleo was a blessing to Cecil and Tabitha. She brought them joy in her short life and touched many with her beautiful smile and personality. She loved music, cartoons, food, play cooking, and riding on the golf cart. She also loved being outside enjoying God’s creation. Cleo was only ten months old when she was diagnosed with AML Leukemia and at her young age, she was a fighter and fought till the very end. She is now reunited with her family who passed before her and rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.