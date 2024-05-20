Cleveland Jerome Parfait, 41, a native of Dulac and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on May17, 2024.

Service are currently pending. Please check back for any updates.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly Parfait; son, Alexander Clark Parfait; daughter, Tessa Marie Parfait; parents, Cleveland Rodrigue and Ronda Rodrigue; brother, Christopher Rodrigue and wife Valerie; sister, Crystlyn Rodrigue; grandmother, Lena Rodrigue; and numerous Godchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Octave Ozema Parfait Sr., Marie Libby Parfait, and John Edward Lodrigue; and uncle, Johnny Rodrigue.

Cleveland was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed being on the water, fishing, and trawling. Above all else, he loved his family, especially his children. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.

For those who wish to express their support, please consider making a donation to Samart Funeral Home of Houma for Cleveland’s funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.