Cleveland John Joseph, Jr.

Cleveland (Buchy) John Joesph, Jr. 68, a resident and native of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visitation and Mass Service will be observed on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 8:00 AM until mass at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church 721 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, LA 70301. Burial will follow at Blue Lily Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife; Linda Joseph and children; Shamira Joseph Holman (Jamey) and Jasmine Angelle Joseph. Mother; Rebecca Adams Joseph and brother; Hilton Joesph (Linda Lee). Sisters; Mildred Johnson; Linda Joseph; Christina Joseph; Bernita Deville and three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; Cleveland Joseph, Sr., and brother; Clifford Joseph and sister; Anna Bell Joseph.