Clifton Anthony Zeringue Sr., 93, a native of Gibson and a resident of Bayou Blue, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church on Bayou Blue Rd. from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Debra Zeringue, Judy Zeringue, Joyce Dolese, Clifton Zeringue Jr. (Sharon), Penny Bauman (Jonah), Rachel Boudloche (Kevin), Glynn Zeringue (Milissa), and Gary Zeringue (Jeanne); 13 grandchildren, Cory, Nikki, Craig, Jeremy, Josh, Tasha, Kayla, Kevin Jr., Kayla, Ernest “E.J.”, Rose, Ashley, and Chris; 19 great-grandchildren, Cory Jr. “C.J.”, Preston, Trent, Logan, Brayden, Evan, Serenity, Emma, Brennon, Kobi, Daemon, Kaleb, Jaycub, Myra, Madison, McKenzie, Ruby, Evelyn “Evie”, and a baby boy on the way; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Elora.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Evelyn Dupre Zeringue; sons, Michael Zeringue, Peter Zeringue, and one infant child; parents, Alphonse Abel Zeringue and Annette Pitre Zeringue; brothers, Simon, Norman, Alphonse, Raymond, and Ernest Zeringue; and sisters, Viola Bourgeois, Bessie Moore, Bertha Barras, and Gloria Ayo.

Clifton, aka “Trixie” and “Pop”, will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, and dear friend. He enjoyed spending time fishing at his camp, trawling, and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he’s reunited with his sweetheart, Evelyn.

