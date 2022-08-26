Clifton Schexnayder

December 23, 1924 – August 23, 2022

Clifton O. Schexnayder, 97, passed away on August 23, 2022. He was a native of Vacherie, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 9:00 am until service time at 11 am at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his daughter, Gwen Stevens; sons, Ted and wife Tammy, and Joey Schexnayder; grandchildren, Trey Stevens, Melissa Stevens Renfro, Tim Stevens, Shannon Schexnayder, Monique Brunet; great-grandchildren, Angelle, Meghan, Sawyer, and Stella Stevens, and MaKenna Schexnayder; great-great-grandchild, Elijah Stevens; brother, Edgar Schexnayder, Jr.

He is preceded in death by wife, Joyce Chatagnier Schexnayder; daughter-in-law Joan Jaccuzzo Schexnayder; grandson, Casey Schexnayder; parents, Edgar Schexnayder, Sr. and Alba Waguespack Schexnayder; brothers, Harold, Irving, and Norris Schexnayder; and sister, Carole Schexnayder.

He was the owner of Schex’s Pest Control. He served as a Corporal in the Army Air Corp in World War II. He was an avid rock hunt and wood crafter and loved spending time with his family. He received the first Regional Military Volunteer of the Year Award and spent many hours at the Museum as a favorite tour guide.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be may to the Regional Military Museum, 1154 Barrow St., Houma, LA, 70360.