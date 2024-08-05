Clyde Anthony Bergeron, 84, a native of Houma, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until The Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

He is survived by his wife, Mercedes T. Bergeron; children, Holly Guidry (Kevin), Todd Bergeron, Craig Bergeron (Sharon), and Kim Bergeron; grandchildren, Kristen Guidry, Kerry Guidry, Erin Whitley, Brianne LaBorde, Jessica Sales, Brady Bergeron, Wesley Bergeron, and Dylan Niklas; great-grandchildren, Addison Gautreaux, Lauren Gautreaux, Emerson Harris, Darla Whitley, Marcie Whitley, William LaBorde, Elliot LaBorde, Camille LaBorde, and Oliver Guidry; and siblings, Larry Bergeron and Doris Robichaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mae Bergeron; and great-grandchild, Parker Guidry.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Terrebonne Home Care and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their loving care and compassion during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.thelambshallleadintl.org in Clyde’s name and memory.