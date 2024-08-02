Clyde M. Bergeron Sr., 86, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 30, 2024.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, August 5, 2024 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rita B. Bergeron; sons, Clyde “Mitch” Bergeron Jr. (Karie) and Richard J. Bergeron (Ashley); daughters, Cindy B. Boudreaux (Ronald) and Crystal B. Chiasson (Bradley); brother, Donald Bergeron; sister, Rosemary B. Hebert; grandchildren, Kayla B. LeCompte (Alex), Matthew M. Boudreaux, Kade J. Bergeron, Kamryn L. Chiasson; great-grandson, Atticus J. Boudreaux; and step-grandchildren, Ronald J. Boudreaux Jr., Delaune Boudreaux, Jacob Boudreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph M. Bergeron Sr. and Irma L. Bergeron; brothers, Randolph “Joe” Bergeron Jr. and Gerald P. Bergeron Sr.; sisters, Doris Hardy, Mary Savoie, Lorraine Roger, and Dolores Roger.

He was a loving and devoted, husband and father, known for being such a hard worker.

Clyde will be remembered for being such a jokester with his family and friends. He loved being outdoors: woodworking, gardening, making nets, fishing, trawling, crabbing.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Heart of Hospice, specifically Abby, Karen, and Ronald, for their compassion and care, as well as a special thank you to Paggy Prine of Health Source One.

Clyde’s family would also like to thank the staff of Dr. Soignet at the Houma V.A. and all of the volunteers within the facility.