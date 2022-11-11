Cody Paul Schexnayder, 47, passed on November 10, 2022. Cody was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Funeral Services will begin following visitation on Wednesday at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am.

Cody is survived by his loving family; his loving companion, Kerrie Burns; his children, Caitlin Paige Richard and husband Stefan Richard Jr., Reagan Elizabeth Hebert and husband Deric Hebert; sisters, Kellie Schexnayder and Tracy Blanchard; grandchildren, Stefan Richard III and baby Cole Richard on the way, Delilah Hebert and Allyson Hebert.

Cody is preceded in passing by his parents, Duke and Peachie Price Schexnayder.

Cody lived by a set schedule and was a dedicated father, grandfather, worker and friend. Cody loved to play darts with his friends for over twenty years. Cody was a friend to everyone he met and never met a stranger. He was the brightest light and loudest in any room.

Cody loved his husky pack, Mishka, Missy, Duke Paul, and Yeti Paul.

Cody will be loved and missed by many.