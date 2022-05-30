September 8, 2000 – May 22, 2022

Colby James Prestenback, 21, of Gray, passed away on May 22, 2022.

A celebration of Colby’s life will be held Saturday, June 4th at 2 pm at YFW Hall located at 127 Philip St. Raceland, LA.

He is survived by his parents, Chad and Tracie Prestenback; sister, Casey Guidry; brother, Caleb Prestenback; nieces and nephews, Cloey Richard, Paisley Guidry, Boen Guidry, Jensyn Guidry, Skye Morrow and Kayson Gove; grandparents, Charlene and Lee Prestenback, Karrie and Rory Savoie, Phyllis and Hayes McElroy, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Beverly and S.T. Kennedy, Gloria and Hayes McElroy Sr., Martha and Nolan Smith, Vivian and Willie Prestenback; aunts, Arlene Weeks, Debbie Brouillette, Elaine White, Arlene Foret; uncle, Kim Smith.

Colby was a talented athlete who enjoyed free-running. He was sponsored by The Swamp Trampoline Park and Jed North Clothing Co. He enjoyed new adventures and traveling. His dream was to get a business degree in order to own and run a parkour, free-running gym. He touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed.