Cole Allen Chapman, 21, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and a resident of Gray, Louisiana, passed away on April 16, 2024.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Services at 1:30 p.m. For those that cannot attend the services there will be a link below for a live stream of the services.

Cole is survived by his father, Scott Chapman (Elizabeth); sisters, Lindsay Pellegrin (Lance) and Lauren Bradbury (Shannon); nephews, Easton and Luke Pellegrin and Beckham Bradbury; grandfather, Ray Chapman; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in passing by his mother, Tammy Rogers; maternal grandparents, Kent George and Cheryl Daughtery Kane; and paternal grandmother, Jeannie Chapman.

When Cole was not working at the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Complex, he found solace and purpose in his role as a Volunteer Firefighter, exemplifying integrity and compassion in the field. Cole was a member of the Coteau Fire Department, a place he considered his second home. His commitment to ensuring the safety of those around him was commendable and served as an inspiration to all who knew him. His devotion to his family was unwavering, and his nephews held a special place in his heart, bringing him immeasurable joy and pride.

As we come together to mourn the loss of Cole, we celebrate a life lived with purpose, kindness, and unwavering dedication. May his legacy live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Cole Allen Chapman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Coteau Fire Department or The First Responders of Terrebonne.

