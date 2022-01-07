Colonel Robert Charles Blossman, M.D.

AUGUST 11, 1934 – JANUARY 5, 2022

Col. Robert Charles Blossman, M.D. (Bobby), 87, of Austin, Texas, retired General Surgeon, died Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

Dr. Blossman was born on August 11th, 1934, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Ella Theresa Barnett and Frank Chase Blossman, Sr., and was the youngest of six children. After graduating high school, Robert enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. Robert was a baseball pitcher who caught the eye of recruiters. He played for the Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League Baseball team. However, there came a time when he had to choose between pursuing a possible career in the Major Leagues or a life serving humankind in medicine. As a true altruist and advocate, he chose the latter.

Robert attended the University of Louisiana in pre-medicine in Lafayette, Louisiana. With a tested IQ of 165, Dr. Blossman’s undergraduate Physics professor once handed him the chalk and requested that he teach the class, as Robert had revealed an extraordinary comprehension of the complex subject material. Anyone who had so much as met this man would not be surprised by this fact.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-medicine, he attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans and earned his Medical Degree in 1963. He completed a surgical internship at Texas Health Resources in Fort Worth, Texas, followed by a prestigious surgical fellowship at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science from 1964-1968 in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Blossman then practiced as a civilian surgeon from 1968 to 1984 in Fort Worth, Texas, where he raised his children with his adoring wife, Diana.

With the everlasting urge to serve his country, he concurrently served as a Brigade Surgeon in the 49th Armored Division (Texas Army National Guard). In 1984, Robert left the luxuries of civilian life to serve full-time active duty with the United States Air Force as a Colonel.

After living abroad in Germany, Robert retired from the USAF and returned to his southern roots with his wife by accepting a position as the Director of the Emergency Medical Services at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma, Louisiana. A five-star rated medical professional, one of his patients had posted the following review online, ‘(He was) one of the best doctors known to humankind.’

Dr. Blossman was a life-long member of the Shriners Society and often donated his time, money, and expertise to the orphans of the Masonic Home. The Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry recognized Robert in 2017 for his steadfast support, but this is only one example of the many awards and achievements Robert made during his lifetime.

His hobbies included golf, tennis, and with a brilliant literary mind and undying thirst for infinite knowledge, he would study the dictionary, and write poetry and novels in his free time. His talented works of poetry have been published in many publications, including but not limited to The Journal of Liberal Arts, The Advocate, New England Writer’s Network, and Skylark (Purdue University Calumet).

His surviving family includes his loving wife, Diana Blossman, and three children – Wendy Blossman, Eric Blossman and his wife Katy Blossman, and Bonnie Blossman Myer and her husband Jason Myer. In addition, he has five grandchildren – Whitney Overbey, Zachary Myer, Madison Blossman, Lauren Blossman, and Ella Blossman. He has one great-grandchild, Rhythm Myer Overbey.

His sister, Irene (June) Blossman, resides in Louisiana with her family. His Maltese, Daisy, had stolen his heart.

Memorial Services for Dr. Robert C. Blossman will be at Weed Corley Event Center on January 11th, 2022, at 11 AM CST.