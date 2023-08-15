Connie Daniels Hearn, 70, a native of Buras and a resident of Lockport, gained her angel wings on Sunday, August 6, 2023, while surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 7:00 pm.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Timothy “Tim” Hearn; children, Jason Daniels (Angela), Nicholas “Nicky” Hearn (Lacey), and Seth Hearn; grandchildren, Caressa (Eddie), Addison (Alysha), Jourdyn, and Allison “Allie Girl”; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Layklee, Colton, Aaliyah, Aaxtin, and Ayvalynn; sisters, Sherlene Boudreaux, Holly Hebert, and Bobbie Sue Dupre; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her canine companion, Rammstein “Rammy”.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael “Mike” Hearn; parents, Harold “Mitch” and Matilda “Matzy” Mitchell; sister, Carol Pitre; uncle, Billy Mitchell; and her canine companions, Laddie and Dingle.

Connie will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a dear friend. She worked in the medical field for over 20 years until her retirement. Connie enjoyed spending time with family, cracking jokes, attending concerts and dancing, as well as singing. She had a smile that would light up the room and made her eyes sparkle. Her character and warm personality would bring comfort to everyone that would come into contact with her.