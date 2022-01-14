Connie Diggs

January 26, 1959 ~ January 11, 2022

Connie Lee Diggs, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, LA, passed away peacefully at 1:43 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Church of Christ, 5132 N. Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, LA, 70356. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by a devoted cousin, Florence Diggs; and caretakers, Stacie and Derwin Wheaten; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Easther Diggs and Sydney Johnson; sons, Raymond and Shedrick Diggs; sister, Audry Mae Butler; grandparents, Peter and Mae Ellen Jenkins Diggs.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.