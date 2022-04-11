Connie Durocher

January 13, 1956 – April 7, 2022

Connie Toups Durocher, 66, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on April 7, 2022.

A private graveside service is being held by her family as per her requests on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mark Durocher; son, Derrick (Lori) Durocher; sisters, Sylvia Toups, Debra Mills, and Beryl Sullivan; grandchildren, Dane and Drake Durocher; multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland D. Toups and Laura Guidry Toups; sister, Shirley Toups LeBlanc; brothers-in-law, Francis “Frog” LeBlanc, William “Sully” Sullivan, and Thomas “Scrum” Boudreaux.

She loved spoiling her grandchildren, whether it be fishing with Dane or feeding the ducks with Drake.

