Connie Pierron, 71, a native of Shreveport, La and a resident of Houma, La passed away on June 21, 2023.

A memorial visitation will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 starting at 9:00am until Funeral service at 11:00am.

She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Pierron; brothers, Nathan “Drew” Wilcher and Ronnie Lindsey; sisters, Lisa Wilcher and Grace Madrigal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry John Pierron; mother, Willie Jo Lindsey; grandmother, Alma Wilcher and her brother, Michael Mcdonald.

Connie was a strong courageous warrior who did not have fear. She had Jesus in her heart and her passing was well with her soul. Her daughter Tonya was her everything. She will be sadly missed. Her faith and bravery will give all who loved her a peace that surpasses all understanding for such a time as this. May she rest in peace.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Connie’s best friends who never left her side, Maggie Boudreaux and Cindy Crochet. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.