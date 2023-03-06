Constancenella Stevenson Newton, 69, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at First Baptist Church 1987 Hwy 311 Schriever, LA 70395. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Todd Coleman and sister, Mildred Anderson and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Newton, Jr., and parents, Earl Stevenson, Sr., and Millie Wheaton Stevenson. Daughters, Nicole and Chameara Newton. Brothers, Kalvin, Alfred, Lorenzo, George and Earl Stevenson, Jr. Sisters, Audrey S. Evans, Minerva Nixon and Octavia S. Byrd. Adoptive parents, Sidney Wheaton and Zenobia Wheaton.