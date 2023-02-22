Cookie Ann Gregoire Boudreaux, 49, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:30pm. Cookie was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm with a Liturgy of the Word Service beginning at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 9:00am until service time. A Ministry Service will begin on Monday following visitation at 11:00am with burial taking place in Garden of Memories in Gray, LA.

Cookie is survived by her loving family; her sons, Craig James Boudreaux Jr. and fiancé Miracle Chaisson, Logan Boudreaux, and Kyle Boudreaux and significant other Jenna Theriot; grandchildren, Baya, Benson, Reed, Reese, and Julianna Boudreaux; sisters, Merita Solet and husband Paul, Leona Self and husband Randy, Rita Martin and husband Larry, Sandy Gautreaux and husband Russell, Anita Cervantes, Candy Robinson and husband Andy, Anna Naquin and husband Darren, brother, Wiggis Gregoire Jr. and wife Marissa. Cookie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Cookie is preceded in passing by her loving husband of thirty years, Craig James Boudreaux Sr.; parents, Wiggis and Rita Mae Scott Gregoire; brother-in-law, Lupe Cervantes; maternal grandparents, Azelia Scott and Frank Scott; paternal grandparents, Zenola and Evest Gregoire.

Cookie’s children and grandchildren were her life, pride and joy. Cookie was loved by many people and she never met a stranger. She loved to cook, craft, thrifting, painting, and going to garage sales. Cookie had a smile that would make everyone’s day and light up the world. She had the most infectious laugh. Cookie had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She was selfless of her time, love and support; you always knew she had your back. Cookie was always her loving husband, Craig’s, Wonder Woman.

She will be dearly missed by her many family and friends; but never forgotten and forever loved. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cookie Boudreaux.