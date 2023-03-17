Cooper Paul Duet, 12, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

He is survived by his parents, Brady and Erica Duet; grandparents, Tammy Adams, Tommy Dupre, and Marilyn Duet; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Leonard Duet and John Adams.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Shannon McGuire, Dr. Nicholas Rau, Dr. John L. Guarisco, and countless nurses and staff at Children’s Hospital and Ochsner in New Orleans.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.