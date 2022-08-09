Corey Granier

February 1, 1954  August 6, 2022

Corey Matthew Granier, 68, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM. Born February 1, 1954 he was a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Granier; sons, Torey Granier, Israel Granier (Robin); daughter, Ashley Fanguy, grandchildren, Claudia, Taylor, Tyla, Gabrielle, Emily, and Coraline; his mother, May Granier; siblings, Chris (Kathleen), Vernon (Claire), and Eldon (Laura), Opal (Jimmy) Landry, Nola Matherne, Carla (Bruce) Kraemer, and Donna (L.J.) Cortez.



He is preceded in death by his father, Philip Theophile Granier; granddaughter, Cory Granier; brother in law, Aaron Matherne.

Corey was a member of Life Church in Chackbay, and was an avid outdoorsman, gardener, and ceaselessly doted on all his grandchildren. He was a lover of campfires and fireworks. Papa Corey’s passion in life was to care for his wife, family, and to serve Jesus Christ, and his church.

