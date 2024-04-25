Cornella Helms Dempster, 57, died Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 4:25 AM. Born September 3, 1966 she was a native of Choctaw and resident of Bayou Boeuf.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

She is survived by her children, Angelica Pecor (Jimmy), Tanily Becnel (Kevin), Kendra Kraemer (Keneth); grandchildren, Shyla, Jayden, Amya, Jerry, Caroline, Eli, Kennedy, Felix, and one on the way, Brixton; parents, Dale and Diana Ricouard Helms; grandmother, Maurine Ricouard; siblings, Denise Richard (Glenn), Lenard “T-Dale” Helms (Jan), Jeremy Helms; godsons, Sean Helms and Bryson Richard. She is also survived by her step children, Jessica Leon, Jonathan Kraemer, Joey Thibodeaux and their families.

She is preceded in death by her second husband, Tom Dempster; her first husband, Jerry Kraemer; brother, Josh Helms; grandparents, Veron and Idabell Helms, and Elmer Ricouard.

The family would like to thank Dr. Khokhar and his staff at the Thibodaux Cancer Center.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.