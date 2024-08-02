Cory James Verret, 41, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his father, Thaddeus J. Verret; siblings, Boo Verret and Natalie Thibodeaux (Loring); niece, Brett-Michele Verret; and nephews, Jastin Thibodeaux and Lakin Thibodeaux.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine F. Verret; sister, Christine A. Verret; nephew, Jaydin Reign Thibodeaux; maternal grandparents, James Victor Frank and Alice St. Blanc Frank; and paternal grandparents, Rose Albertine Verret and Wilferd Verret.

Cory will forever be remembered as someone with a heart of gold and would go out of his way to help others. He adored his niece and nephews as well as his family and friends. Cory will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.