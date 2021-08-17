January 11, 2001 ~ August 12, 2021 (age 20)

Courtney Justin Poche, Jr., 20, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away at 11:08 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

A private funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma, LA 70360. Per CDC requirement/local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks in the building at all times. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by parents, Courtney, Sr. and Kala Poche; brothers, Adrian and Daylon Poche; sister, Brianna Poche; paternal grandmother, Dianne Bell; maternal grandparents, Renee Green, Harvey Reed, III., Melvin (Tally) Green; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Colonel J. Poche; uncles, Jarney Bell and Jarret Lee; aunt, Makeda Green.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.