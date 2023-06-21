Courtney Marie Wedgeworth, 37, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Peachtree City, GA passed away on June 17, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 a.m.

She is survived by her mother, Donna Wedgeworth (John Chapman); sister, Sarah Wedgeworth; uncles and aunts, Brian Pinero, Destin Pinero, and Desiree Billiot; and numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky Wedgeworth, maternal grandparents, Joseph and Constance Pinero; and paternal grandparents, Wiley and Nellie Jewell Wedgeworth, and uncle, Joseph “Joey” Pinero.

Courtney was a loving daughter, sister, and friend to everyone she met. Courtney graduated from South Terrebonne High School as the Valedictorian, upon graduation she attended LSU and graduated with her Bachelors in 2008. After LSU, she continued her education at Mercer University, gaining a Master’s degree and becoming a Physician’s Assistant. She was an amazing caregiver to all her patients. Her dogs were her children and she loved spending her free time with them. Courtney brought joy to all her friends and family and lit up every room she walked in. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

