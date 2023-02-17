Craig Anthony Carlos

Craig Carlos, of Houma, Louisiana, sadly passed away on February 13, 2023, at the age of 61.

Craig is the son of Guy and Shirley Carlos and loving husband to Rebecca Pierce Carlos. Craig was raised in his earliest years in Chauvin, Louisiana, and then in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, where he graduated from Belle Chasse High School in the Class of 1979. Craig was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was a skilled craftsman and entrepreneur who enjoyed camping, fishing and Cajun culture. He relished spending time with friends and family and rescued and cared for many wonderful pets over the years.

He will be greatly missed. Craig is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca (Becky) Pierce Carlos, children Adam Carlos, Ida Schouest and John Schouest, brothers Kevin and Flynn Carlos, sister Kelly Carlos Phillips, son-in-law Michael Babin, future daughter-in-law Naomi Parton, grandchildren Michaela, Macy and Mason Babin and Carrie Carlos, father-in-law Thomas Pierce, sister-in-law Sherri Carlos, brother-in-law Scott Phillips, nephews Steven and Caleb Carlos, and nieces Kaitlyn and Khloe Santos, Gabby and Scarlet Jayne Carlos and Anna Claire and Camille Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Paul Henry and Roseanne Lyons Henry and Edward and Olga Carlos, Mother-in-Law Beverly Pierce, sister-in-law Sue Carlos (Kevin), sister-in-law Leilani Pierce Days, and brother-in-law Thomas Nelson Pierce II.

Services will be held Monday, February 20th at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2226 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma, LA 70364, with Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m., and Reception at 11 a.m.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Louisiana SPCA in the memory of Craig Carlos. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.