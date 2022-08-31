Craig ‘Caveman’ Breaux

January 29, 1955 – August 26, 2022

Craig Anthony “Caveman” Breaux, 67, a lifelong resident and native of Bayou Blue, passed away on August 26, 2022.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with the service at 11:00am.

He is survived by his son, Brady Law and wife Denise; sisters, Cynthia Vice, Crystal Babin and husband Keith, Cardell Castro and husband Hernan; nieces and nephews, Lisa Vice Burkett and husband Walt, Kurt Vice and wife Christina, Shawn Vice and wife Nicole, Cody Castro, Brett Babin and wife Betsy, Brad Babin and partner Brandy, Dylan Castro and partner Amira, Allie Castro, Kelsie Babin and partner Kris, Alex Castro, Danielle Castro and husband Banning, and Rachael Babin; grand nieces and nephews, Hayden, Evangeline, Arthur, Stella, Scarlett, Skyler, Oakley, Fowler, Kinsleigh, Harper and Lani; and grand cats, Sirius and Luna Law.

He was preceded in death by his partner, Sandra Law; parents, Arthur Breaux and Gloria Rogers Breaux; and grand cat, Minerva Law.

Caveman loved to fish and could often be found at one of his many side-of-the-road fishing holes and was an expert grass cutter. He will be missed by many close friends that were like family to him.