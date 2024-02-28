Craig Duplantis, 72, of Houma, passed away on February 25, 2024.

He is survived by his brother, John R. Dupalntis Jr. and wife Marcia; sister, Jewel Lynn Schule; nephew, Joshua Duplants and wife Elizabeth and Jonathan Schule and wife Hannah; great nephews, Julian Duplantis Mason Spurling,; great niece, Cora Duplantis, Maycee Spurling, Emerson Schule and Oaklyn Schule.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Duplantis Sr., and Stella Voisin Duplantis; brother-in-law, Charles W. Schule.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.