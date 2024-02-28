Child ingests narcotic-laced candy bar; leads to an arrest by TPSOFebruary 28, 2024
Craig Duplantis, 72, of Houma, passed away on February 25, 2024.
He is survived by his brother, John R. Dupalntis Jr. and wife Marcia; sister, Jewel Lynn Schule; nephew, Joshua Duplants and wife Elizabeth and Jonathan Schule and wife Hannah; great nephews, Julian Duplantis Mason Spurling,; great niece, Cora Duplantis, Maycee Spurling, Emerson Schule and Oaklyn Schule.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Duplantis Sr., and Stella Voisin Duplantis; brother-in-law, Charles W. Schule.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.