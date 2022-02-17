June 20, 1949 – February 13, 2022

Craig Elliot Stanga, 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Stark Stanga; two sons, Christian and Rudy; mother, Doris Kearns Stanga; brother, Keith Stanga, and wife, Josie; and nephews Ben Stanga and Brian Stanga, and their families.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana, from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Probably best known for his sense of humor, Craig was affectionately called “my brother” by all who knew him.

He was a good dad and dedicated his life to his family. In 1995, he who had never played soccer in his life established the Cool Runners, a soccer team with a core group of boys that he coached from age 5 to 18. In addition, he coached both sons in basketball and baseball and served as the Biddy Basketball league director in 1998. Craig was an avid tennis and table tennis player who helped establish the Bayou Tennis Association.

Craig lived to serve. He was on the finance committee for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and served on the board of directors of MacDonell Methodist Children’s Services for a number of years, then as chairman of the board.

He was a member of Rotary International, serving as president of the local Rotary club for one year, and was proud of his 37-year perfect attendance record, receiving Rotarian of the Year honors in recognition of his “Meet My Cousin” programs.

He also served on the Juvenile Justice Commission for many years.

Craig was a life-long animal lover, enjoying the faithful companionship of many dogs and others critters over the years.

All who knew him already miss him.

In lieu of flowers, donations to MacDonell Methodist Children’s Services are appreciated.

