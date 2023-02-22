Craig James Boudreaux Sr., 50, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:49pm. Craig was a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm with a Liturgy of the Word Service beginning at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 9:00am until service time. A Ministry Service will begin on Monday following visitation at 11:00am with burial taking place in Garden of Memories in Gray, LA.

Craig is survived by his loving family; parents, James and Rosemary Gros Boudreaux; his sons; Craig James Boudreaux Jr. and fiancé Miracle Chaisson, Logan Boudreaux, and Kyle Boudreaux and significant other Jenna Theriot; grandchildren, Baya, Benson, Reed, Reese, and Julianna Boudreaux; sisters, Angela Pugh and husband Michael, Michelle Boudreaux and significant other Ryan Comeaux; brothers, Glen Boudreaux and wife Tabitha, and Chris Boudreaux and wife Phyllis. Craig is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Craig is preceded in passing by his loving wife of thirty years, Cookie Gregoire Boudreaux; maternal grandparents, Herman Gros Sr. and Iver Guidry Gros and nanny, Catherine Trosclair, his uncle, Herman Gros Jr., cousin; Rayle Gros and paternal grandparents, James Boudreaux Sr. and Marie Lodrigue Boudreaux, and cousin, Marie Gros.

Craig’s children and grandchildren were his life and he would do anything for them. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, trawler and crabber. Craig had a passion for building trawl nets and crab nets. Craig was a tinkerer and made many devices and inventions. Craig was a skilled and great chef. He was most especially known for his famous pizzas.

Craigs greatest gift was the joy he gave to his family by his jokes, pranks, videos and insightful words of wisdom and wit. Craig had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He was selfless of his time, love and support; you always knew he had your back. Craig was his loving wife, Cookie’s, Superman.

He will be dearly missed by his many family and friends; but never forgotten and forever loved.