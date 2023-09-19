Craig Louviere

Craig “Jumpy” Louviere, 59, of Houma, Louisiana went to be with the Lord September 11, 2023. He was born on July 9, 1964 in Houma, La, to Milton and Norma Louviere.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at St. Bernadette Catholic Church Friday, September 22, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Craig is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Louviere; son, Seth Louviere and wife Rachel; grandson, James Louviere; siblings, Melissa Minter, Kevin Louviere (Donna), Stasia Bergeron (Craig), Corey Louviere (Phoebe); mother, Norma T. Louviere; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friends, William and Denise LeBlanc.

Craig is preceded in death by his father, Milton Louviere; daughter, Paige Louviere; maternal grandparents, Helen and Guideon Trahan; paternal grandparents, Milton and Agnes Louviere; brother-in-law, Dan Minter.

Craig was a caring husband and father. He loved being involved in his son Seth’s life, helping in every way possible. He enjoyed all sports, especially college football. Craig fought cancer and its effects bravely for 22 years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Charles Whitlow and Dr. Scott Haydel for their compassionate care over the years.

In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be greatly appreciated.