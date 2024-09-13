Craig Tastet

Craig is survived by his wife, Kristi, daughter Briana Tastet, stepdaughter Gabriele Marretta-Benoit and wife Brittany, grandchildren Eleanor & Wyatt Marretta-Benoit, mother Beverly Schmidt, stepmother Ann Tastet, brothers Darren “Cuz” Henning and Ron Tastet, sister Rhonda Tastet, best friends and business partners Howard & Charlotte Beetz.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy J. Tastet.

Craig was a loving and dedicated father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend who embodied what it meant to be a truly kind and giving person. He was a talented mechanic and could create just about anything with his hands. If you were spending time with Craig, you were laughing. When he wasn’t fishing or at the camp, he loved spending his days with KiKi and the grands. He fought his illness courageously and never gave up hope that he was going to “beat this thing.”

“Paw” was immensely proud of his beautiful family, and his smile & crystal blue eyes will be missed every single day.

The family would like to thank the staff at Morris P. Hebert, INC. for their unwavering love & support, the staff at Lynn’s Interiors, Dr. Gaballa & team at MD Anderson, the care team at Haydel Hospice, and Dr. Michael Watkins.

Family & Friends are invited to celebrate Craig’s life on Saturday, September 21st from 1-3PM at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Avenue Gray, LA 70359)

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge or arrangements.