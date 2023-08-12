June 5, 2005 — August 11, 2023

Creed Alexander Trosclair, age 18, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023. He was a longtime resident of Houma. Creed was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and co-worker.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, August 14, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at Annunziata Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Willis Trosclair Jr. and Michelle Parfait, siblings and their spouses, Shawn Pierre, Shonna Theriot (Shae), Nikki Trosclair, Heather Parfait (Lexy), Paul Parfait Jr. (Hailey), Karrington Parfait Valencia (Ivan), and fur brother, Bennett King, maternal grandmother, Geraldine Verdin, his Peran Leroy Parfait, nine nieces and nephews, and his good friends, Channing Gauno, Taiten Theriot, Cody Shirley, and so many more.

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Willis Trosclair Sr., Betty Trosclair, and Jerry Sandras, and his godfather, Murray Daigle.

Creed loved spending his time fishing, hunting, playing video games with his friends, listening to music, and making money.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the first responders, TPSO, Tim Soignet, Brent Hidalgo, Ronald McKay, Terry Daigre, Herbert Fitch, Ronnie Ledet, Dale Cook, Brent Favalora, the Seebode Family, Jon Kliebert, Adrian Lovell, the Houma Shrine Club, the Houma Motorcycle Shrine Club and everyone else in between who has reached out, helped, and gave their time, love, and prayers to Creed and his family.

