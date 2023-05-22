Cullen Peter Danos, Jr., 67, died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 5:50 AM. Born April 28, 1956 he was a native of and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

He is survived by wife of 27 years, Rose Caillouet Danos; daughter, Dana Thibodaux and husband Timothy, Sr.; grandchildren, Timothy P. Thibodaux, Jr. and wife Amber, Alexis E. Thibodaux; great granddaughters, Evelyn and Charlotte Thibodaux; mother, Ruby Himel Danos; brother, Scott Danos (Gail Louque); sister, Regina Arabie; nephews, Travis Danos and Jarrod Boudreaux; nieces, Nicole Loupe and Courtney Rodrigue (Sam); brothers in law, Louis Caillouet, Jim Caillouet (Pat) and Richard Freeman; sisters in law, Christine Bergeron (David), Liz Luke (Alan)

He is preceded in death by his father, Cullen Danos, Sr.; brother, Lonny Danos; sisters in law, Mary Bond (Robert), Manette Freeman; brother in law, Michael Arabie; father and mother in law, Louis and Mary Caillouet.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.