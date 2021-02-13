Curtis Hebert, Sr.

Curtis John Hebert Sr., age 96, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral home on Friday, February 19, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

We will be following COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and face masks will be required.

Curtis is survived by his son, Curtis “C.J.” John Hebert, Jr.; daughter, Lynn Ann Serrano; grandchildren, Jill S. Bowles and husband, Doug, Sean Hebert, Nathan Hebert and wife, Stacy, John “Johnny” Serrano, Jr. and wife, Sally, and Kim Keller; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Payton, Payge, Reagan, Asa, Rentaro “Ren” and Cameron; great-great-grandchildren, Adriana and Brielle.

Curtis was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Annie Mae Duplantis Hebert; parents, Waybrun “Webb” Joseph Sr. and Agnes Marie Babin Hebert; son-in-law, John Serrano; daughter-in-law, Debra Hebert; brothers, Gus, Abren, Gene, Lionel, and Waybrun Jr. Hebert; sisters, Eula Mae Schellang, Lynette Liner, and Elvina “Bonnie” Thibodeaux; grandson-in-law, Pat Keller.

Curtis was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of Woodmen of the World and the American Legion. He served in the US Army Corp (Air Force) during WWII, actively participating in the Pacific Theater with stops in Hiroshima, Japan, Okinawa and New Guinea. He worked at Fabregas Music Store and FMS for over 60 years. He also had a Texaco Station on Little Caillou for several years. He enjoyed fishing with his younger brother, Lionel, and Sunday dinners with Norma and her great cooking. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Hebert family.