Curtis Joseph Hue, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the morning of Monday, July 24, 2023. Born December 10, 1936 he was a native of Pierre Part and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home and will continue on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church at 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Clark (Lori) Hue; daughters, Tammy Adams, Gay (Chris) Michel, Tracy (Dwayne) Himel and Gwen Matherne; grandchildren, Cindy (Jeremy) Atwell, Jennifer (Jarred) Danos, Darren (Morgan) Himel, John, Mark and Luke Hue; great grandchildren, Callie, Cameron and Christian Atwell, Rae and Cobi Danos; sister, Lucy Royster.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gail Oncale Hue; parents, Gilbert and Mary Crochet Hue; sisters, Grace Hue and Anna Mae Knight; brothers, Joseph Hue and Wilton Hue; son in law, Kerry Matherne.

Curtis was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force as a First Class Airman. He was the past president of Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals and Louisiana State Firemen’s Association. He was a 60+ year member in the Thibodaux Fire Company No. 1 serving as 1st Lieutenant, Captain and fire board member. He also served as Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair Chairman, Auction Chairman, raffle ticket chairman, chairman of the Grand Marshall’s Committee, treasurer and Assistant Chief. He was awarded and honored by the fire department as a Chief for Life. He was a prominent business man serving the Thibodaux community in his numerous business endeavors. He received the Thibodaux Jaycee’s Outstanding Young Man Award. He was also given the Francis M. Durel award for volunteerism by the VFW.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

