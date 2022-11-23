Curtis Joseph Thibodeaux, 92, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on November 21, 2022.

Private services will be held.

He is survived by his sons, Curtis P. Thibodeaux and Stephen Thibodeaux; daughters, Pamela Nottingham and Patricia Boudreaux; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife, Miriam Price Thibodeaux; parents, Edvest P. Thibodeaux and Leona Barbier Thibodeaux; daughters, Melissa Thibodeaux; sister, Kathleen Bourg.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.