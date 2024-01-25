Curvin “Brud” Chauvin, born on July 25, 1944, went to be with the lord at the age of 79 on Monday, January 22, 2024. He was a native and life long resident of Montegut.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 9:00am to 11:00am, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at Sacred Heart Church in Montegut. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Brud is survived by the love of his life for 45 years, Bernadette “Bernie” Thibodeaux Chauvin; son, Ryan Chauvin and wife Kristie; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Clay and fiancé’ David Bolle; step daughter, Kristie Falgout and husband Tony; grandchildren, Scotty Clay, Brooke Bourg and husband Cullen, Megan Bourg, Chloe Clay and wife Natalie, Kiera Falgout, Ayden Chauvin, Callen Chauvin, Gavin Clay and Graysen Chauvin; as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Malaysia Billiot and Zack Bourg; sisters, Judy Belanger, Deanie Smith and husband Ted; brother, Perry Chauvin and wife Linda.

Brud is preceded in death by his parents, Malvin and Lena LeBouef Chauvin; brother, Curtis Chauvin; and step-son, Curt Bourg.

He proudly served his country as a medic in the Vietnam War receiving an honorable discharge. Brud retired as a dedicated worker for J. Ray McDermott after 42 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 272 for over 50 years and served as First Vice President. Brud was an active member in various community organizations such as VFW and the Montegut Fire Department District Board.

He was a dedicated patriot and loved his country. Brud enjoyed spending time with his family and sitting on the porch with a fresh cup of coffee. He was always willing to lend an ear to anyone that wanted to talk and listened with an open heart. Brud was a loving husband, amazing father and an inspiration to many. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will forever live on in every person that he crossed paths with.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.