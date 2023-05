Cynthia Cyndi Volter, 62, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

