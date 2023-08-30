Cynthia Lynn Huggins Fairchild, 64, a longtime resident of Houma, LA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 10:30 AM until service time at 12:30 PM. Burial will take place Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches, La.

Cynthia is survived by her son, Robin Roberts; daughters, Candace Fairchild Bozeman, Katie Fairchild, and Catherine Fairchild; brother, Charles Huggins, Jr.; sisters, Sherrie Langley and Carolyn Manning; and numerous grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bettye Huggins.

Cynthia was very religious and was very passionate of sharing the word of Jesus. She was very athletic having done Cross Country and Cheerleading. For a brief time she was a teacher in which she even made some of the highest scores on the exams to become one. Cynthia adored her dog and spent everyday with them. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to survive the family of Cynthia Fairchild.