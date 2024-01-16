Cynthia Percle Zeringue, 75 , died Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2:00 pm. Born August 12, 1948 she was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Zeringue, Jr. (Richelle “Rock”), Kimberly Frazier (Lonnie) and their father, Dennis Zeringue, Sr.; grandchildren, Brad and Chloe Frazier, Danielle Zeringue; companion, Michael Mullen; siblings, Susan Vaughn (Donald), Tracie Sowell (Lark); sister in law, Dale Orgeron (Clovis); niece, Missy Zeringue and numerous other nieces and nephews as well as a slew of grand pups and kittens.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Essie Simon Percle.

She was a member of the “Friday Night Bitches” card club for over 45 years. She was a teacher starting in Jefferson Parish and retiring from St. James Parish.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.