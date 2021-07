November 17, 1955 ~ July 21, 2021 (age 65)

Cyreal “Neg” Brown, 65, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of New Orleans, LA, passed away peacefully at 2:04 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in New Orleans, LA.

He was a retired truck driver and a US Army veteran.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma, LA.