Dacia Persilver Bourdier, a beloved wife, daughter, and friend, passed away on October 19, 2023, at the age of 34. She was born on June 23, 1989, in Franklin, LA, and had resided in Houma, LA, Dacia’s departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her beautiful spirit will continue to live on in their cherished memories.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to gather at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City for a time of reflection and to comfort one another. Her visitation will be on Monday, October 30, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sharing fond memories and appreciation of Dacia’s life can be reflected between those hours. The family may express a few words at the close of the visitation.

Dacia is survived by her husband Jason Bourdier; stepson, Bennett Bourdier; parents, Stacey Bertrand and stepfather, Jake Bertrand; step-grandmother, Ella Bertrand; brothers, Devin Persilver and Gabriel Bertrand; paternal grandmother, Marjorie Persilver; numerous aunts, uncles and a host of friends. She is also survived by her loving pets.

Dacia is preceded in death by her father, Randy Persilver; paternal grandfather Roy Persilver; maternal grandparents, Leland “Cotton” and Jantile Carlton.

Dacia was a woman with a vibrant personality and a compassionate heart. She had a special affinity for animals and was often found in the company of her beloved pets. Dacia’s love for her husband and family knew no bounds, and she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to them. Her infectious smile and genuine warmth made it easy for her to connect with others, and she never met a stranger.

With a zest for life and a thirst for adventure, Dacia found solace in the great outdoors. She embraced every opportunity to embark on road trips and explore new places. These escapades not only filled her with joy but provided her with treasured memories that will be cherished by her loved ones.

Professionally, Dacia excelled as a manager in the Hi-5 industry, where she displayed exceptional leadership skills and a strong work ethic. Her dedication and drive were admired by her colleagues, making her an invaluable asset to her team.

To honor Dacia’s memory and pay our final respects, funeral services and ceremonies will be held at a later date. Friends and family will gather to reflect on the beautiful memories they shared, offering solace and support to one another during this difficult time. Please continue to check for service details.

The loss of Dacia Persilver Bourdier has left an indelible void that will be hard to fill, but it is with gratitude that we remember the joy, love, and compassion she brought into our lives. May her gentle soul find eternal peace, and may we find solace in the memories that will forever live within us.

Forever loved, forever remembered, forever missed.