Daisy Boudreaux Porche, 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 7:06am on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Daisy was a native of Montegut, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time on Friday, May 24, 2024, with a Mass of Christian Burial following visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary on Friday for 11:00am. Burial will follow Mass in the church cemetery.

Daisy is survived by her loving family; her daughters, Monica Vedros, Melissa Hardeman (Steve); and son, Larry Porche Jr. (Catina); grandchildren, Jacob Vedros, Benjamin Vedros, Gina Boquet (Travis), Phillip Vedros, Julie Vedros, Hunter Porche (Cassie), Margaret Hardeman, and Zachary Hardeman; great grandchildren, Jackson Vedros, Willa Porche, Tripp Porche, and Silas Boquet.

Daisy is preceded in passing by her loving husband of sixty-nine years, Larry Porche Sr.; parents, Whitney J. Boudreaux Sr. and Marguerite Guilfour Boudreaux, brothers, Whitney Boudreaux Jr., Robert Boudreaux, and James Boudreaux, son-in-law, Leroy Vedros and grandson, Hayden Hardeman.

Daisy was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife. She had a love of her Catholic Faith and was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Daisy was a committed and active member of her community and gave of her time and skills as a teacher’s aid where she dedicated twenty five years of service with the Terrebonne Parish School System. She was also a volunteer with the Ladies Altar Society and a member of the Emergency Relief Group.

When Daisy was not assisting her community with her various talents and skills; she could be found enjoying her many hobbies. A few of her hobbies she enjoyed most were keeping a journal, writing, working in her garden and genealogy. Daisy, loved daisies and they were her favorite flower.

Daisy lived a wonderful and fruitful life and leaves behind many family and friends who cherish the time and memories they have of her. Much loved, she will never be forgotten and always remembered by the many lives she touched throughout her lifetime.

