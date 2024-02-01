Dale Allen Brown, 67, a lifelong resident of Houma, went home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Covenant Church Houma on West Park Ave. starting at 11:00 am until noon, followed by the service.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Cannon Brown; sons, Derek Brown, Michael Brown (Kourtney), Byron “BJ” Brown (Robin); grandchildren, Jessica, Makayla, Mischa, Mason, Lee, Emslee and Evelyn; great grandchildren, Caroline and Sophie; sister in law, Gay Brown; nieces, Kelly and Jamie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Allen Brown and Betty Duplantis Brown; brother, Ricky Brown.

Dale worked as the Property Engineer at Southland Mall starting in 1986. He loved his team and they continued to consult with him in retirement.

He was a loving husband, father, and wonderful Pawpaw to his grands. His personality was a combination of MacGyver, Tim the Tool Man Taylor, and Al Bundy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Covenant Christian Academy growth fund.

