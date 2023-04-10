Dale John Legendre, 68, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 4:42 am. Born October 29, 1954 he was a native and resident of Schriever, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Bridget Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy Thibodeaux Legendre; sons, Derek Legendre, Donny Legendre (Mary); grandchildren, Ethan and Blake Legendre, Kason and Olivia Legendre and Jayce Bourg; mother, Betty Use’ Legendre Giroir; siblings, Byron Legendre (Gina), Chad Legendre (Jennifer), Celeste Hebert (Mike); godchild, Dex Legendre as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Legendre.

He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed bowling and accomplished a 300 game. He was a lifetime ambassador of the Louisiana Jaycees and a past member of the Schriever Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He retired from McDermott after 25 years and retired from the Terrebonne Parish School Board as a Data Systems Manager after 16 years. He loved his family and his grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Schriever Lion’s Club via South Louisiana Bank. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.